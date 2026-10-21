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Armenia Seizes Nearly 38,000 Packs of U.S.-Bound Cigarettes

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee uncovered an attempt to smuggle 37,900 packs of cigarettes into the United States concealed inside laminate doors, the agency said. The cigarettes, manufactured in various countries, lacked excise stamps. Customs officers inspected the doors at a cargo terminal after receiving intelligence that an Armenian-registered company planned to export tobacco products while concealing them from customs control. Officers dismantled the doors and discovered the cigarettes inside.

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