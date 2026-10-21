IGEN, Vertex Expand Excise Tax Compliance Integration

IGEN and Vertex Inc. expanded their collaboration to integrate IGEN’s excise tax calculation capabilities into Vertex’s SAP-certified connector, allowing businesses to manage excise and other indirect taxes within a single transaction flow. The solution is designed for companies in highly regulated industries, including tobacco and oil and gas, and supports enterprises transitioning to SAP S/4HANA. IGEN’s system calculates excise taxes based on products, movements, and regulatory requirements, while Vertex provides sales and use tax, value-added tax, and goods and services tax capabilities.

The integration is intended to simplify tax reconciliation and audit preparation. IGEN President Ryan Padget and Vertex Chief Strategy Officer Chirag Patel said the companies plan to expand the collaboration, with integrations for additional enterprise resource planning systems planned for the future.