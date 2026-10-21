PMI Reports Higher Third-Quarter Revenue

Philip Morris International reported third-quarter 2026 net revenue of $11.4 billion, up 5.5% from a year earlier, while operating income increased 14.1% to $4.9 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 5.4% to $2.36. Shipment volume increased 0.6% to 206.2 billion cigarette-equivalent units, including 2.7% growth in smoke-free products. Smoke-free products accounted for more than 40% of quarterly revenue.

IQOS heated-tobacco unit shipments rose 1.5% to 41.5 billion, while VEEV e-vapor shipments increased 61.6%. In the United States, ZYN nicotine pouch shipments grew 4.2% to 3.2 billion pouches. PMI raised its regular quarterly dividend 8.8% to $1.60 per share and updated its 2026 adjusted diluted earnings-per-share forecast to $8.29 to $8.44, excluding currency effects.

Following PMI’s third-quarter results, Reuters reported that the company faces rising cost pressures from the war in the Middle East, including energy-related inflation expected to worsen in the fourth quarter. Strikes in Ukraine have also disrupted operations, and PMI expects the effects to continue weighing on operating income this year. The company said the broader effects on consumers and global costs remain difficult to assess, although the situation is currently manageable.

Reuters also highlighted slower ZYN growth amid competition from British American Tobacco’s Velo. PMI plans to increase investment in ZYN and transition most of its U.S. nicotine pouch portfolio from 15-pouch to 20-pouch cans. Reuters reported that PMI shares fell 3% in premarket trading following the results.