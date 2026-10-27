Analysis Shows Increased MEP Engagement with Industry Lobbyists

A POLITICO analysis of European Parliament disclosures found that lawmakers declared more than 400 meetings with tobacco and nicotine industry representatives since the current parliamentary term began in summer 2024, compared with about 100 during the entire 2019-2024 term. About 75% of the meetings involved lawmakers from three right-leaning political groups. Philip Morris International accounted for at least 178 meetings, followed by British American Tobacco with 60, according to data analyzed by POLITICO.

The meetings covered proposed revisions to EU tobacco product and advertising rules, minimum taxes on tobacco and nicotine products, and public health initiatives. Public health advocates criticized the industry’s access to lawmakers, while industry representatives defended the meetings as legitimate engagement in the legislative process. The Smoke Free Partnership said the data showed increased lobbying around key policy initiatives, while noting that meetings alone do not establish direct influence on legislative decisions.