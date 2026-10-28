BAT Appoints Former Apple General Counsel to Board

British American Tobacco will appoint Bruce Sewell, former senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary of Apple Inc., as an independent non-executive director effective Jan. 1, 2027. Sewell, who held the Apple roles from 2009 to 2018, previously spent 14 years at Intel Corp., where he also served as senior vice president and general counsel. He currently serves as lead independent director of Vail Resorts and as a director of C3.ai. At BAT, he will join the Audit and Nominations committees.

BAT also announced changes to its Audit and Remuneration committees effective Nov. 30. Non-executive director Véronique Laury will leave the Audit Committee and join the Remuneration Committee, while Serpil Timuray will move from the Remuneration Committee to the Audit Committee. Sewell will join the Audit Committee on Jan. 1, 2027.