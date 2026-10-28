ITGA Marks World Tobacco Growers’ Day

The International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) marked World Tobacco Growers’ Day on Oct. 28, an annual observance established in 2012 to recognize tobacco-growing communities worldwide. ITGA President Marcílio Drescher extended his appreciation to tobacco growers and their families, acknowledging the work and challenges involved in farming.

“We understand the hard work, dedication, and challenges that are part of the daily lives of tobacco-growing families,” Drescher said. “That is why we want to extend our warmest regards and heartfelt appreciation to every tobacco grower, as well as to all those who work hard to produce so much of the food we put on our tables.”