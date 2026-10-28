Zimbabwe Reports 50% Firewood Reduction in Tobacco Curing

Zimbabwe’s tobacco sector introduced curing technologies that have reduce firewood consumption by 50%, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said at the CORESTA Congress 2026 in Victoria Falls. The Kutsanga organization has developed a rocket barn designed to improve curing efficiency, while the government is promoting alternative fuels and has waived the coal levy to encourage adoption. Masuka said the government plans to begin phasing out the use of indigenous trees during the 2027-2029 seasons and is encouraging tobacco contractors to adopt alternative fuels.

Kutsanga board Chairman Aaron Denenga said the organization is working with contractors and government departments on technologies and education aimed at reducing firewood use and reliance on indigenous timber. Approximately 135,000 predominantly smallholder farmers produce 85% of Zimbabwe’s tobacco.