Altria Raises 2026 Earnings Guidance After Third-Quarter Growth

Altria Group reported third-quarter net revenue of $6.13 billion, up 1% year over year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 4.8% to $1.52. Revenue excluding excise taxes rose 3.6% to $5.44 billion, driven primarily by higher revenue from smokeable products. Cigarette shipment volume fell 2.9%, including a 6.4% decline for Marlboro, while discount cigarette shipments increased 40.5%. Oral tobacco revenue declined 0.1%, and operating companies’ income for the segment fell 5.4%.

For the first nine months of 2026, net revenue increased 1.4% to $17.67 billion, while adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 5.1% to $4.33. Altria raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $5.66-$5.74 per share, representing growth of 4.5%-6% from 2025. The company also authorized a $1 billion expansion of its share repurchase program, bringing the program’s expiration date to Dec. 31, 2027.