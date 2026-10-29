Japan Tobacco Raises 2026 Earnings Forecast After Nine-Month Profit Growth

Japan Tobacco Inc. reported revenue of ¥2.99 trillion ($18.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, up 13.6% year over year, while operating profit increased 24.2% to ¥947.7 billion ($596.6 million). Profit attributable to the company’s owners rose 20.9% to ¥618.9 billion ($3.9 billion). Adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates increased 16.9% to ¥934.7 billion ($5.9 billion), driven by pricing contributions across several markets, including the Philippines, Russia, Türkiye, the UK, and the U.S. Tobacco business core revenue rose 14.5% to ¥2.75 trillion ($17.3 billion), while reduced-risk product volume increased 31.1% and heated tobacco product volume grew 39.6%.

JT raised its full-year 2026 forecast, projecting revenue of ¥3.9 trillion ($24.6 billion) and operating profit of ¥1.04 trillion ($6.6 billion). Adjusted operating profit is forecast at ¥1.08 trillion ($6.8 billion), up 21.9% from 2025, while profit attributable to owners is expected to reach ¥662 billion ($4.2 billion). The company also raised its forecast for adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates to ¥1.03 trillion ($6.5 billion), an increase of 16.1%.