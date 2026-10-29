Sweden Opposes EU Tobacco Tax Increase Ahead of Meeting

Sweden is expected to oppose a proposed European Union overhaul of tobacco excise taxes at a Nov. 9 meeting of EU finance ministers, according to an EU official cited by Law360. The proposal would substantially increase minimum excise duties on cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products and introduce EU-wide minimum taxes for nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco. EU tax legislation requires unanimous approval by member states, meaning Sweden’s opposition could block the proposal in its current form.

Sweden has objected particularly to proposed minimum taxes on tobacco-free nicotine pouches, arguing that member states should retain the ability to set tax rates according to differences in product risk. The European Commission’s July 2025 proposal would also introduce new tax categories for e-cigarette liquids and heated tobacco, while excluding traditional tobacco snus. EU ambassadors discussed a revised compromise in October, and finance ministers are scheduled to consider the package on Nov. 9.