UK Bans Sales of Nicotine Products to Under-18s

The U.K. extended its age-of-sale restrictions to all nicotine products, including nicotine pouches, strips, and pearls, as well as nicotine-free vapes, effective Oct. 29 under the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026. The changes apply across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The law also prohibits adults from buying vaping or nicotine products on behalf of under-18s and bans promotional giveaways, substantial promotional discounts, and vending-machine sales of vaping and nicotine products. Retailers face fixed penalty notices of £200 for relevant offenses in England, Wales, and Scotland, with Northern Ireland’s penalty subject to approval by its assembly.

Haypp’s Dr. Marina Murphy said the new age restrictions close a legal loophole that had allowed nicotine pouches to be sold to under-18s because they contain no tobacco and are not inhaled.

Scotland is separately requiring retailers selling tobacco, vaping, nicotine, and herbal smoking products to register by April 29, 2027.