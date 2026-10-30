Cigar Aficionado Founder, Publisher Dies at 83

Marvin R. Shanken, founder, editor, and publisher of Cigar Aficionado, died Oct. 29 at age 83, the magazine reported. Shanken launched the publication in 1992, helping expand the audience for premium handmade cigars. His publishing business covered wine, spirits, and cigars, while his philanthropy supported scholarships, prostate cancer research, and autism services. He acquired Impact in 1972 followed by Wine Spectator in 1979, and later established the Big Smoke cigar events. He is survived by his wife, Hazel; three daughters; two sisters; and four grandchildren. Read Cigar Aficionado’s obituary.