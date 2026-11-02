BAT Launches Dual-Flavor VELO Pouches in Sweden

British American Tobacco launched VELO WRKS in Sweden, a new nicotine pouch line featuring cans divided into two compartments, each containing a different flavor, on Nov. 2. The first release, called Drop 1, includes three combinations: Raspberry Lime/Strawberry Basil; Tropical Orange/Lemongrass Ginger; and Cardamom Bread/Red Miso. Each can contains 20 tobacco-free pouches, with 10 in each compartment, and delivers 8 milligrams of nicotine per pouch.

The products are priced at SEK 52.99 ($5.10) per can, with discounts for multipack purchases. BAT describes WRKS as a platform for new product ideas and flavor combinations.