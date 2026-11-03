FDA Posts Additional Materials for 22nd Century MRTP Renewals

Today (Nov. 3), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted additional materials related to modified risk tobacco product renewal applications submitted by 22nd Century Group for VLN King and VLN Menthol King cigarettes. The FDA originally authorized the two products as MRTPs in December 2021, permitting the company to make specific reduced-exposure claims, including “95% less nicotine” and “Helps reduce your nicotine consumption.” The orders also require the company to include the statement “Helps you smoke less” when using the authorized claims.

The FDA filed the renewal applications for scientific review on May 12. The original modified risk orders are valid for a fixed period, and renewal applications are required to continue marketing the products under MRTP authorization. The renewal materials include postmarket surveillance and study results required under the original orders. Public comments can be submitted through Regulations.gov under docket FDA-2019-N-0994. The FDA has not yet set a deadline for comments.