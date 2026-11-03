PouchSpot Maps Potential Impact of EU Pouch Tax Proposal

PouchSpot published a map estimating how the European Union’s proposed tobacco tax package could affect nicotine pouch prices in all 27 member states ahead of a Nov. 9 meeting of EU finance ministers. Using the proposed compromise rates, the company estimates that 10 countries would have to increase pouch taxes beginning in 2028 and 15 by 2032. Germany, Ireland, Croatia, and Slovenia currently have no excise tax on nicotine pouches; a typical 12-gram can in those markets would cost approximately €0.44 more, including VAT, under the initial proposal and about €1.15 more by 2032. Denmark, Finland, and Latvia already impose taxes exceeding €2 per can before VAT.

PouchSpot calculated the estimates using existing national tax laws and tax authority data, comparing each country’s current excise burden with the proposed EU minimum and adding applicable VAT to the difference. For a typical €5 can, the analysis uses the proposed per-kilogram minimum because it produces the lower tax than the alternative retail-price-based calculation. Denmark’s nicotine-content-based tax and Finland’s additional price-based component required separate assumptions based on a 20-pouch can containing 10 mg of nicotine per pouch.