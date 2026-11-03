UK Pouch Sales Grow 57% in Convenience Stores

The UK nicotine pouch market reached nearly £250 million and is growing 46%, according to Circana figures cited by Talking Retail. Although supermarkets account for most sales, convenience stores are the fastest-growing retail channel, with pouch volumes increasing 57% over the past 12 months. Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) UK and Imperial Brands, which market the XQS and Zone brands, respectively, report strong retail demand. STG’s XQS sells for £5.50 per can, while Imperial’s Zone has a recommended retail price of £6.50.

Imperial figures show that pouches with nicotine strengths of 9.1 mg to 12 mg account for nearly 41% of category sales by volume, while mint flavors represent 64.8%, followed by berry at 14.3% and tropical at 10%. STG and Imperial are encouraging convenience retailers to stock a range of flavors and strengths and provide staff training on product selection and age verification. Imperial cited a forecast that UK nicotine pouch volumes could grow 234% over the next five years.