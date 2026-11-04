European Businesses Challenge Proposed Regulatory Review

A coalition of 201 European businesses and trade associations has urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to reconsider plans to accelerate revisions to the EU Tobacco Products Directive and Tobacco Advertising Directive. The coalition includes tobacco manufacturers, agricultural producers, retailers, wholesalers, tobacconists, and hospitality businesses, which warn that the proposed changes could affect employment, investment, and tax revenue.

The appeal reflects growing opposition across the European tobacco and nicotine supply chain to the proposed regulatory changes.