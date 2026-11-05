AIR Submits PMTA for Rechargeable Vape Platform

AIR Global PLC announced it has submitted a Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Crown Switch, a rechargeable pod-based vaping platform. The application includes toxicology and aerosol chemistry assessments, clinical and nonclinical studies, consumer research, manufacturing and quality-control data, and evaluations of individual- and population-level health impacts. AIR said consumer research found strong interest among adult smokers, including stated intentions to use the product.

Crown Switch uses Greentank’s Quantum Vape chip-based aerosolization technology. AIR invested $20 million in Greentank in July and received a warrant allowing it to increase its ownership stake by an additional 20% over 24 months. The company said the product features a pod closure designed to reduce leakage and prevent refilling, child-resistant packaging, and a battery tested against recognized safety standards.