Pyxus Returns to Quarterly Profitability, EBITDA Reaches $43M

Pyxus International reported second-quarter fiscal 2027 net income attributable to the company of $4.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $879,000 a year earlier. Sales and other operating revenues declined 6.3% to $534.4 million from $570.2 million, as leaf tobacco volumes sold fell 15.8% to 77 million kilos amid shipment delays in Asia, Africa, and South America. Operating income decreased to $40 million from $46.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell to $43 million from $54.8 million. Net income included a $9.1 million gain from the sale of the company’s tobacco processing facility in Araranguá, Brazil.

For the first half of fiscal 2027, revenue declined 9.9% to $972.2 million, while the net loss attributable to Pyxus narrowed to $3.1 million from $16.7 million. The company reported net debt of $1.25 billion at Sept. 30, down $13.6 million year over year, and net leverage of 5.86 times, compared with 6.54 times a year earlier. Pyxus maintained its full-year revenue outlook of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion and narrowed its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $215 million to $235 million, from a previous range of $210 million to $240 million.