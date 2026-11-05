Universal Reports Lower First-Half Fiscal 2027 Earnings

Universal Corp. reported second-quarter fiscal 2027 net income attributable to the company of $12.6 million, down 63% from $34.2 million a year earlier, as revenue fell 18% to $621.8 million. For the six months ended Sept. 30, revenue declined 15% to $1.15 billion, while net income fell 82% to $7.6 million. Tobacco Operations revenue decreased 19% in the quarter to $534.3 million, while operating income fell 33% to $43.9 million. For the first half, tobacco revenue declined 17% to $971.5 million, and operating income dropped 53% to $47.4 million.

Universal attributed lower tobacco sales volumes to a delayed market cycle and oversupply conditions, particularly for flue-cured and burley tobacco, as well as later customer commitments and shipping instructions in Africa and Brazil. Tobacco sales volumes fell 18% in the first half, while uncommitted inventories stood at 19% at Sept. 30, within the company’s target range. Universal expects shipments to be heavily weighted toward the second half of fiscal 2027, with CEO Preston Wigner saying customer commitments remain in line with full-year sales plans.