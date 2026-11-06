Japan, JTI Respond to Russian Seizure

After Russian President Vladimir Putin placed Japan Tobacco International (JTI) assets under temporary administration, the Japanese government formally protested to Moscow and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the measure. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan sent senior government officials to Moscow, where they joined the Japanese ambassador in protesting the takeover of four Japan Tobacco manufacturing subsidiaries. Kihara said the government wants to ensure that the legitimate interests of Japanese nationals and businesses are protected. Economy and Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said Japan would continue communicating with Russia to protect Japanese companies’ assets, while Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said her ministry would coordinate with relevant government agencies and Japan Tobacco.

Japan Tobacco issued the following statement:

“The JT Group has continued its business operations in Russia in compliance with all applicable regulations and sanctions. However, we can confirm that, pursuant to a Russian presidential decree signed on November 5, among our entities in Russia, four manufacturing entities have been placed under temporary administration.

“The JT Group is currently gathering further information regarding this matter, considering the options available to the Group, and assessing the potential impact on the Group.”