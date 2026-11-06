Weather Destroys More Than Half of Ecuador’s Tobacco Crop

A severe crop failure in Ecuador linked to this year’s Super El Niño weather event could significantly reduce the supply of cigar wrapper tobacco. A.S.P. Enterprises Inc., one of Ecuador’s largest tobacco growers, has told customers to expect only 25% to 35% of their orders, according to Halfwheel. Company President and CEO David Perez attributed the shortfall to excessive rainfall that has destroyed much of the crop. Perez said the company still has 40% of its tobacco in the field but expects substantial additional losses. The 18-week growing season began well, but excessive rain during the middle six weeks and continued heavy rainfall during the final six weeks severely damaged the crop.

Ecuador supplies wrapper tobacco to many major cigar manufacturers, including Connecticut shade, Cuban-seed, and Sumatra-seed varieties. A Halfwheel analysis of cigars introduced at the 2026 PCA Convention and Trade Show found that about one-third used Ecuadorian wrappers. Perez said the crop failure has also forced the company to send agricultural workers home early. Reduced wrapper supplies are expected to reach cigar manufacturers next year, although additional aging and processing mean consumers may not feel the effects for several years. Perez said the impact could be greater because some manufacturers have reduced wrapper inventories in recent years amid rising prices.