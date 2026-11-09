All JTI Russian Entities Under Temporary Administration

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) said three additional entities in Russia have been placed under temporary administration pursuant to Russian presidential decrees dated Nov. 5 and 6. The measures now cover all seven JTI entities in the country: Petro LLC, JTI Donskoy Tabak LLC, JTI Yelets LLC, Cres Neva LLC, JTI Russia LLC, JTI Innovative Products LLC, and one dormant entity. The company said its Russian business continues to operate.

Russia accounts for approximately 10% of JT Group’s consolidated reported revenue and 25% of its adjusted operating profit, based on the company’s revised 2026 forecast. As of Sept. 30, assets related to the Russian business, including goodwill, totaled approximately ¥1.5 trillion ($9.5 billion), including ¥360 billion ($2.3 billion) in cash and deposits. Related liabilities totaled approximately ¥200 billion ($1.3 billion). “As the impact of the temporary administration on its Russian operations remains under review, the JT Group continues to assess the potential impact on its financial results,” the company said. It added that it is monitoring the situation, gathering information, and evaluating available options and potential implications.