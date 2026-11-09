Modern Oral Spurs Turning Point’s 27% Rise in Q3

Turning Point Brands reported third-quarter 2026 net sales of $151.1 million, up 27% from a year earlier, driven by growth in its Stoker’s segment. Modern Oral gross sales increased 114.2% to $93.9 million, while net sales rose 102.9% to $74.4 million, accounting for 49.2% of total company net sales. Stoker’s segment net sales increased 52% to $113.8 million, while Zig-Zag sales declined 15.5% to $37.3 million. Gross profit increased 20.9% to $85.2 million, but net income fell 81.4% to $3.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA declined 41.3% to $18.4 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose 69.1% to $75.3 million, reflecting higher Modern Oral sales, increased marketing investment, and higher outbound freight costs.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance of $330 million to $350 million in Modern Oral gross sales, $260 million to $270 million in Modern Oral net sales, and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million to $80 million. CEO David Glazek said investments in FRE and ALP are expanding distribution and consumer engagement as the company seeks to increase its presence in the nicotine pouch category. TPB ended the quarter with $251.3 million in cash and $48.7 million in net debt. It repurchased 167,161 shares during the quarter for $10 million, at an average price of $59.82 per share.