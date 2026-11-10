D.R. Announces Plans to Expand Tobacco Industry

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader announced a government initiative to expand the country’s tobacco industry, improve export opportunities, and strengthen its position as a leading global tobacco and cigar producer. Plans include preferential financing for tobacco growers, processors, and cigar manufacturers to improve production quality and infrastructure, as well as efforts to secure better access to international markets through free-trade agreements.

Abinader also said the government would submit legislation to Congress declaring tobacco a national cultural heritage. The industry generates more than 100,000 direct jobs and exported approximately $931 million in tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes last year, representing 15.8% of free-trade-zone exports, according to the president.