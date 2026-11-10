Germany Considers Taxing Nicotine Pouches

Germany’s government is reportedly examining the introduction of an excise tax on nicotine pouches, with preliminary calculations estimating annual revenue of €160 million to €180 million, according to FOCUS+. The Finance Ministry reportedly prepared the calculations at the request of conservative finance policymakers, but neither confirmed nor denied the report.

Nicotine pouches are currently not permitted to be marketed in Germany. It remains unclear whether the discussions involve a potential change in the products’ legal status or solely a proposed tax framework.