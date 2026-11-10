GTNF 2027 to Take Place in Prague Sept. 8–10

The Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum announced that it will hold its 2027 conference Sept. 8–10 at the Hilton Prague Old Town in Prague, Czech Republic. GTNF is the world’s leading annual conference discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries, providing a platform for the global exchange of views and ideas between industry leaders, public health experts, government representatives, and investors.

“Prague is a city that knows how to have hard conversations. That spirit of open, honest dialogue is what GTNF has always tried to create, and Prague is a fitting home for it,” said Chris Moll, Chief Operating Officer of the Nicotine Resource Consortium.

GTNF organizers said registration, hotel room reservations, and speaker announcements for the 2027 event will be released soon.