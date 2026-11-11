Former FDA Head Accuses Administration of Favoring Vape Industry

Former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary accused White House and Health and Human Services officials of pressuring the agency to approve more vaping products and accommodate industry lobbyists, saying their priorities were not focused on medical treatments or public health. In an interview with POLITICO, Makary said pressure to authorize fruit-flavored vape products contributed to his conflict with the administration before his resignation in May 2026. “A lot of pressure from White House and HHS aides was not on medical cures or healthy food but instead on getting more vapes approved and catering to lobbyists,” Makary said.

Makary’s comments, published Nov. 11, represent his first public discussion of the alleged pressure from administration officials during his tenure. His departure followed disagreements over flavored vape authorizations, although POLITICO reported that disputes involving abortion medication, pharmaceutical reviews, and agency management also contributed to his exit. The White House did not immediately respond to POLITICO‘s request for comment.