AIR Global Reports 11.1% Q3 Revenue Growth

AIR Global PLC reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $99.8 million, up 11.1% from a year earlier, as shipment volumes increased 5.8% following supply-chain disruptions in the first half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7.7% to $30.9 million. For the first nine months, revenue increased 6% to $306.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 2.3% to $102.7 million. However, AIR reported a nine-month net loss of $74.2 million, compared with a $38.7 million profit a year earlier, largely reflecting one-time costs associated with its business combination, IPO, share-based compensation, and public-company preparations.

The company reiterated its 2026 guidance for revenue growth of 4% to 6% and low- to mid-single-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth. CEO Stuart Brazier said third-quarter performance reflected recovering shipments and resilient consumer demand, although logistics and material costs remain elevated. AIR also reported that it submitted a Premarket Tobacco Product Application for Crown Switch, its planned U.S. vaping product, and expects to open a factory in Romania in the first quarter of 2027. The company plans to begin paying an annual dividend of $0.28 per share in the first quarter of 2027 and authorized up to $100 million in share repurchases through December 2029.