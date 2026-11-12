Australian States Consider $34B Lawsuit Against Tobacco Industry  

The Guardian is reporting that Australian state governments are considering a proposal to sue major tobacco companies for up to A$50 billion ($34 billion) in publicly funded healthcare costs associated with smoking. The proposal, developed by former barrister Neil Francey, reportedly targets British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, and their overseas parent companies. South Australia has formally requested legal advice, while other states are reviewing the proposal. Francey is proposing that the six state governments establish a joint legal task force to pursue claims in the Federal Court, alleging decades of misleading and deceptive conduct under Australian consumer law.

The proposal seeks to recover healthcare costs incurred since 2000, when internal tobacco industry documents became public. South Australian Health Minister Blair Boyer said he had requested advice on the proposal’s legal prospects and potential benefits. New South Wales said it would review the proposal, while Queensland and Western Australia said their current priorities include illicit tobacco enforcement and strengthening tobacco laws. Legal experts cautioned that pursuing the claims could require enabling legislation, substantial resources, and years of litigation.