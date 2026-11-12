France Seizes 40.8 Tonnes of Tobacco in National Operation

On Nov. 12, French authorities announced the results of Operation Colbert IV, during which they seized 40.8 tonnes of tobacco products and intercepted 59,539 disposable e-cigarettes or devices that failed to meet health standards. The nationwide operation was conducted Oct. 7–15, involving 38,454 inspections and resulting in 2,335 violations for illicit tobacco resale, 112 proposed administrative business closures, and the seizure of €756,245 in proceeds from trafficking. Tobacco seizures increased 58% from the 25.8 tonnes seized during the 2025 operation.

The largest tobacco seizure was 20.2 tonnes through maritime enforcement, followed by 10.9 tonnes at intermediate storage locations, 4.7 tonnes during road inspections, and 3.1 tonnes at businesses suspected of illegal tobacco sales. Authorities also seized 1.4 tonnes at airports and 290 kilograms through postal and express freight inspections. For the first time, customs cyber investigators participated in the operation, identifying and removing 12 online listings associated with illegal tobacco sales. French Minister of Action and Public Accounts David Amiel said the operation targeted organized criminal networks and illegal competition affecting licensed tobacco retailers.