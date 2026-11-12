Haypp Launches Nicotine Pouch Advent Calendar

As UK consumer brands unveil their 2026 Advent Calendars, online nicotine product retailer Haypp is following suit. Following its successful launch in Sweden, the unique Nicotine Pouch Advent Calendar is now available to adult consumers across the UK, in a limited edition run of 400 units.

The festively designed case contains 26 individually packaged cans of nicotine pouches from the UK’s favourite nicotine pouch brands. The collection provides a new and varied flavour option each day in the run-up to Christmas, allowing adult nicotine users to find their perfect match.

The Haypp 2026 Advent Calendar includes a snus selection suitable for both experienced nicotine pouch users, as well as those looking for an alternative to combustible nicotine products. The calendar features premium brands chosen by the experts at Haypp for variety and quality. The calendar includes 26 full-size cans in a variety of strengths, brands, and flavours and costs £34.99 on Haypp.

Lindsay Reese, Nicotine Pouch Expert at Haypp, the online nicotine pouch retailer, said: “The UK nicotine pouch market has experienced remarkable growth, and we’re thrilled to offer the Haypp Nicotine Pouch Advent Calendar to UK nicotine pouch consumers. This unique calendar gives pouch users the opportunity to explore new brands, strengths, and flavours, while enjoying their trusted favourites. It’s not your traditional advent calendar, but we believe it offers nicotine users a convenient, great-value opportunity to find a pouch that works for them on their smoke-free journey.”