Japan Tobacco Acquires U.S. Pouch Brand CLEW

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) acquired the U.S. nicotine pouch brand CLEW from Nevcore Innovations Inc. on Nov. 10. The transaction includes U.S. trademarks, intellectual property, product formulations, and a premarket tobacco product application. CLEW was added to JTI’s Liggett portfolio.

CLEW offers moist, tobacco leaf-free nicotine pouches in multiple flavors and strengths and is distributed through selected retailers in 13 U.S. states. JTI Regional President of the Americas Idil Yasa said the acquisition will expand the company’s presence in the growing U.S. nicotine pouch category and complement its combustible tobacco portfolio. The purchase will be funded with existing cash and is not expected to have a material impact on JT’s 2026 financial results.