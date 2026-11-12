WVA Criticizes European Parliament Report on Tobacco Policy

The World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA) staged a demonstration outside the European Parliament in Brussels on Nov. 12, using foam bubbles to represent what it calls the “Brussels Bubble” to criticize EU policymakers for ignoring consumers who have switched from cigarettes to alternative nicotine products. The demonstration coincided with Parliament’s adoption of a report on the implementation of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.

The report calls for the revised Tobacco Products Directive to cover all tobacco and nicotine products, including potential flavor restrictions, plain packaging, and higher minimum excise duties. The WVA said the report fails to recognize differences in the relative risks of nicotine products, citing a September European Parliament cardiovascular report that acknowledged different products may have different risk profiles. WVA Policy Manager Alberto Gómez Hernández said more than 100,000 Europeans had signed the organization’s petition opposing flavor bans and higher taxes on nicotine alternatives. The group said it would continue lobbying EU institutions and member states as the European Commission prepares to revise the directive.