EU Commission Watchdog Rejects Tobacco Impact Assessment

The European Commission’s planned revisions to the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD3) and Tobacco Advertising Directive have been delayed after its Regulatory Scrutiny Board (RSB) issued a second negative opinion on the tobacco legislative package. The board reportedly questioned the proportionality of proposed measures, the lack of analysis of their tax implications, and the assessment of their socioeconomic consequences. The Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety must revise and resubmit its impact assessment, making publication of the proposals before the end of 2026 unlikely. A Commission spokesperson said the agency was working to advance the proposals but could not provide a timeline.

The setback comes amid other disagreements over EU tobacco policy. On Nov. 9, finance ministers failed to reach unanimity on revisions to the Tobacco Taxation Directive after Malta withheld support, while the European Parliament voted Nov. 12 to urge an urgent update of tobacco legislation covering e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches. Separately, eight member states have called for tighter restrictions on emerging nicotine products, while more than 200 industry associations have warned against disproportionate regulation.