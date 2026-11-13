European Cities Call for Cigarette Filter Ban

Brussels, Munich, Dublin, Genoa, Hradec Králové, and The Hague joined a campaign urging the European Union to ban cigarette filters, arguing that plastic-containing filters provide no meaningful health benefit and are a major source of urban litter. Brussels officials estimate cigarette butts account for about 30% of street litter, while The Hague spends approximately €2 million annually cleaning them up. The campaign, launched by The Hague and backed by the Dutch government and environmental groups, says existing producer-funded cleanup programs have not adequately addressed the problem.

The cities are pressing for a ban as the EU reviews its Tobacco Products Directive, with the Single-Use Plastics Directive offering another possible route. A Dutch government-commissioned study by CE Delft found existing measures unlikely to achieve the targeted 70% reduction in environmental leakage. Tobacco manufacturers oppose an outright ban, arguing filters reduce exposure to certain smoke constituents and help meet EU emissions standards; Tobacco Europe favors stronger litter enforcement and alternative filter materials.