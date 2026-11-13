Guyana Restricts Imports of Vaping Products

Guyana restricted the importation of vaping products, devices, components, and related substances under an order signed Nov. 10 by Finance Minister Ashni Singh. The Customs (Amendment of Second Schedule) Order 2026 prohibits imports without written approval from the health minister, limited to products intended for scientific research, training, or medical purposes. The restriction covers products regardless of whether they contain or are intended for use with nicotine, tobacco, cannabis, cannabinoids, or other substances. President Irfaan Ali previously announced the planned restrictions, citing concerns about youth vaping and the largely unregulated importation and sale of vaping products.