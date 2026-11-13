Thailand Increases Virginia Tobacco Purchasing Quota

The Tobacco Authority of Thailand increased its Virginia tobacco purchasing quota for the 2026-2027 season by 450,000 kilograms, raising the target from 4.73 million kilograms to 5.18 million kilograms. The increase, approved by the authority’s board Oct. 21, is intended to help farmers facing excess production, higher input costs, and difficulties delivering crops under existing quotas. Rising expenses include fuel, transportation, fertilizer, and other agricultural supplies. The authority said it reviewed demand and inventory levels to balance assistance to farmers with its financial position. It also set a target of at least 200 million baht ($5.8 million) in tobacco leaf exports for fiscal 2027.