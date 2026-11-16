22nd Century Group reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $4.8 million, up 66% from $2.9 million in the second quarter and 18.6% from $4 million a year earlier. Gross profit improved to $446,000 from a $300,000 loss in Q2 2026 and a $1.1 million loss in Q3 2025, while operating loss narrowed to $2.6 million from $3.3 million in the previous quarter. Net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million, compared with $3.8 million a year earlier, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $2.2 million from $2.9 million in Q2.

The company reported a 166% sequential increase in point-of-sale pack sales of its Pinnacle VLN and Pinnacle Pure cigarettes at its retail launch partner. During the quarter, it added approximately 150 stores in metropolitan New York and northern New Jersey, expanded its Pinnacle Pure lineup to six SKUs and secured regulatory approvals in 13 additional states. It also announced a distribution partnership with GoPuff. Cigarette revenue increased to $3.9 million from $2.3 million in Q2, while VLN cigarette revenue remained relatively unchanged at $32,000. Following the quarter, 22nd Century raised $5.8 million in net proceeds through an at-the-market stock offering and used $1.2 million to redeem Series B convertible preferred stock.