Crime Stoppers International (CSI) launched a campaign urging the public to anonymously report illegal sellers of vapes and nicotine pouches in Europe. The campaign, titled Don’t Let It Go Unchecked, links the illicit nicotine trade to organized crime networks involved in trafficking drugs, weapons, and counterfeit medicines. CSI CEO Hayley van Loon said illegal products are manufactured without safety standards and sold to anyone, including children.

The campaign cites a 2026 study by Germany’s Fraunhofer research organization estimating that nearly half of vapes sold in Europe are noncompliant or illegal. Recent enforcement actions include a September operation by German customs investigators against a network accused of importing more than 7.6 million illegal disposable vapes and evading an estimated €33 million in excise duties, and an August operation in Lithuania, supported by the European Anti-Fraud Office, that shut down a counterfeit nicotine pouch factory and resulted in the seizure of more than 330,000 boxes.