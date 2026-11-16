Denver retailers are challenging the city’s enforcement of a flavored tobacco ban that took effect in January, arguing that unclear definitions are resulting in unfair fines and license suspensions. The ordinance prohibits tobacco products with added tastes, smells, or cooling or numbing sensations, including fruit and mint flavors, but retailers say its broad language leaves too much room for interpretation by inspectors. Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado/Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, called the rules “very subjective” and said retailers are being penalized despite efforts to comply.

Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment said retailers are responsible for understanding the requirements and that inspectors may open product packages to determine whether items meet the definition of flavored tobacco, since product names and labels do not always disclose their characteristics. Fines start at $1,000 and can reach $5,000, with a one-year license suspension for a fourth violation. Bailey said some retailers have responded by removing all tobacco products from their shelves and that he is working with the City Council to clarify the ordinance.