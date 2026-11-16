Fiji’s Cabinet endorsed a review of the Tobacco Control Act 2010 and Tobacco Control Regulations 2012 to address emerging issues involving smoking, vaping, and illicit tobacco sales. The review will examine gaps in smoke-free zones, advertising restrictions, licensing, online sales, product tracking, and enforcement penalties, as well as potential tighter controls on emerging tobacco products. The Ministry of Health will lead the review in collaboration with the Pacific Community and the World Health Organization, with the goal of aligning Fiji’s tobacco laws with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.