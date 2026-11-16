Hexis Capital Management will transfer the primary listing of its actively managed Hexis Active Nicotine Engagement ETF (NYSE Arca: NICO) from NYSE Arca to the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), with trading expected to begin Nov. 25 under the existing ticker symbol. The fund invests in the tobacco and nicotine sector and uses a structured engagement program, including its proprietary Hexis Nicotine Transition Score, to establish improvement objectives for portfolio companies. The transfer will not affect the fund’s investment objective, strategy, management fee, or service providers, and shareholders do not need to take action. TXSE began accepting primary exchange-traded product listings in September 2026.