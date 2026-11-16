Spain updated the official retail prices of 13 cigar, cigarillo, and pipe tobacco products, effective Nov. 14, following publication of a Nov. 13 resolution in the Official State Gazette (BOE). The changes affect products from Alejandro Alfambra, Diamante, Don Julio, Saga, Cohiba, and Capital Bra, with prices ranging from €1.45 per unit to €275 for a limited-edition Cohiba. The update applies to tobacco shops in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands and does not affect conventional cigarette prices. It follows another price update that took effect Nov. 7, covering products from Nobel, Davidoff, Nicarao, and several rolling and pipe tobacco brands.