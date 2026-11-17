EU governments are nearing agreement on a revision of the bloc’s Tobacco Excise Directive, although the proposal has been substantially weakened by negotiations among member states, according to Rapporteur. Ireland, which holds the EU Council Presidency, is negotiating with Malta after the country blocked an agreement earlier this month. The absence of the directive from the agenda for the December Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting suggests a compromise may be close.

The revised proposal reportedly drops minimum EU tax rates for nicotine pouches following objections led by Sweden, with the European Commission expected to address pouch taxation separately at a later stage. The Commission’s initial proposal called for a minimum rate of €143 per kilogram. Negotiators also failed to secure an effective automatic inflation-adjustment mechanism for minimum tax rates. The Smoke Free Partnership criticized member states for weakening the proposal’s public-health provisions in pursuit of unanimity, while Malta reportedly sought to reinforce national authority over taxation.