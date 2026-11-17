Imperial Brands reported a 1.5% decline in revenue to £31.68 billion for the year ended Sept. 30, 2026, but tobacco and next-generation product (NGP) net revenue increased 2.3% to £8.51 billion. Tobacco net revenue grew 1.7%, while NGP net revenue increased 11.4%, marking the third consecutive year of market share gains across its three NGP categories. Adjusted operating profit rose 3.7% to £4.13 billion, and adjusted earnings per share increased 8.8% to 341 pence. Reported operating profit fell 10.2% to £3.13 billion, while reported earnings per share declined 3.3% to 242.9 pence.

CEO Lukas Paravicini said the company delivered its sixth consecutive year of growth in tobacco and NGP net revenue and adjusted operating profit. Imperial completed its £1.45 billion FY26 share buyback, increased its annual dividend by 4% to 166.72 pence per share, and began a £1.5 billion share buyback for FY27. The company has delivered £90 million in annualized cost savings under its transformation program and expects to achieve at least £320 million in annual savings by 2030.

However, part of those savings will be realized by cutting up to 18% of the company’s workforce, planning to shed 4,200 to 4,600 jobs by 2030. The cuts include 2,100 positions being eliminated during fiscal 2026, with another 2,100 to 2,500 reductions planned by 2030. Paravicini said the restructuring extends beyond efficiency measures and is intended to make the company more data-driven, accelerate innovation, and improve its response to changing consumer demand. The reductions span the company’s global operations and include previously announced factory closures in Germany and Taiwan.