A coalition of vape industry stakeholders is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to invalidate portions of Virginia’s e-cigarette regulations, arguing that the state’s restrictions on products without FDA marketing authorization resulted from tobacco company lobbying that violated a binding settlement agreement. The challenge concerns Virginia’s liquid nicotine and nicotine vapor product directory law, which requires manufacturers to register products and demonstrate FDA authorization or have a qualifying premarket tobacco product application pending before products can be included on the state’s approved-product list.

The plaintiffs are NOVA Distro Inc. and Tobacco Hut and Vape Fairfax Inc., which sued Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and state Tax Commissioner James J. Alex in October 2025. A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction in December 2025 blocking enforcement of several provisions, but the Fourth Circuit stayed that injunction on Feb. 4, 2026, allowing the state to proceed with enforcement. Virginia subsequently directed authorities to begin enforcement April 1, with violations subject to fines of $1,000 per product per day. The appeal was placed on hold pending the Fourth Circuit’s decision in a separate challenge to North Carolina’s vape directory law, Vapor Technology Association v. Wooten.