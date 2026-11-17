Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) is investigating contractors over allegations of inflated input prices and incomplete deliveries to farmers ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association said contractors were charging an average of $1,255 per hectare for input packages valued at approximately $630 on the open market. Some reportedly charged $60 to $90 for a 50-kilogram bag of Compound C fertilizer, compared with an estimated market price of $32. TIMB warned that serious violations could result in license suspensions or cancellations.

Under a new compliance framework, contractors must provide required fertilizers, chemicals, curing fuel, working capital, and protective equipment. Those supplying incomplete packages have 14 days to correct deficiencies or respond to written notices. TIMB also reported that 25,219 hectares had been planted by Nov. 11, down 1% from the same period last season. Irrigated planting increased 5.3%, while dryland planting fell 23.2%.