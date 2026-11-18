Bhutan’s National Assembly is expected to consider the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2026 during its winter session, following a sharp increase in cigarette and vape imports. Cigarette imports more than doubled from 107.4 million sticks in 2023 to 204.2 million in 2025, while imports of e-cigarettes and vaping devices increased more than 17-fold, from 25,533 to 448,086 units. The National Council approved the bill June 16 by a vote of 21-1, with one abstention, and recommended a permanent ban on e-cigarette and vape imports.

Other proposed provisions include tighter controls on sales and distribution, restrictions on sales to minors, and stronger enforcement. Importing prohibited products could become a fourth-degree felony, carrying three to five years in prison, plus applicable fines. The permanent import ban remains a recommendation and has not been enacted.