By ECigIntelligence

A parliamentary vote has reinforced support for tighter controls on tobacco and nicotine products, while fresh uncertainty over the regulatory review process could delay new legislation until 2027.

The European Parliament has sent a strong signal in favour of tighter regulation of tobacco and nicotine products, following the adoption of a report calling on the European Commission to accelerate the revision of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

On 12th of November, MEPs adopted a report on the implementation of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan by 447 votes to 66, with 91 abstentions. The report strongly criticised delays to the TPD revision, describing them as “not merely regrettable but indefensible”, and called on the European Commission to present a new legislative proposal “without further delay”.

The proposed revision would cover both conventional and novel tobacco and nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches.

Among the measures suggested in the report are:

• Health warnings and plain packaging requirements.

• Restrictions on flavours.

• Ingredient reporting obligations.

• Age-verification mechanisms for online sales.

• Premarket health-impact assessments for new tobacco and nicotine products.

The report also calls for a revision of the Tobacco Advertising Directive (TAD), with a particular focus on digital advertising, promotion, sponsorship and indirect marketing.

Parliament rejects proposals for a less restrictive approach

The vote also saw MEPs reject several amendments that sought to soften the proposed regulatory approach.

These included proposals to replace references to plain packaging with less restrictive wording, recognise the different risk profiles of nicotine products – including the comparative safety of vaping compared with combustible cigarettes – and modify provisions on premarket health assessments, indirect marketing and product displays.

The rejection of these amendments suggests considerable parliamentary support for a more restrictive regulatory framework.

However, the report does not itself change the existing TPD or introduce new legal requirements. It is a separate parliamentary document, but its adoption provides an indication of the political direction in which the upcoming revision could move.

Further delays possible for the TPD and TAD revisions

Despite the parliamentary pressure, the timing of the new legislation remains uncertain.

Reports from Brussels suggest that the European Commission’s draft impact assessment for the TPD and TAD revisions may have received a negative opinion from the Regulatory Scrutiny Board (RSB).

If confirmed, this would require the Commission to revise its impact assessment, potentially adding further delays to the legislative process.

ECigIntelligence currently expects the details of the new TPD to become public in early 2027, although this timeline remains subject to change.